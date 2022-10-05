Video: Aubameyang doubles Chelsea’s lead after sneaking in behind Tomori

Chelsea have scored a crucial second goal at Stamford Bridge to double their lead in their clash with AC Milan.

The Blues need to win the match in order to keep their Champions League hopes alive and it is Aubameyang who has doubled their lead.

The forward has scored his second goal in as many matches after latching onto a Reece James cross.

The 33-year-old snuck in behind former Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori to tap the ball in, which can be seen below.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubles Chelsea's lead from close range to lift the roof at Stamford Bridge! ?? Group E is looking a lot healthier for the Blues at the moment! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/2gAa839Lab — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2022