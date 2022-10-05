Video: Celtic cheers turn to tears conceding 35 seconds after VAR disallows goal

Celtic went from cheers to tears in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig after conceding 35 seconds following a goal that was disallowed by VAR for offside. 

The home side scored through Dominik Szoboszlai to make it 2-1 but the goal was ruled offside to the delight of Celtic fans.

The game got back underway following the ruling but a mistake from Celtic goalkeeper, Joe Hart, meant that the Scottish side’s joy was short-lived.

His pass fell to Szoboszlai, who put Andre Silva through to eventually make it 2-1, with the whole scenario available to view below.

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports

