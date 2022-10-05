(Video) Erling Haaland opens Man City scoring vs Copenhagen

No surprises here ladies and gentlemen.

Norweigan striker Erling Haaland has opened Manchester City’s scoring in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against FC Copenhagen.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward, who has already scored 17 goals this season, has netted his 18th with an early strike against Wednesday’s Danish opponents.

MORE: Man City vs Copenhagen confirmed lineups: Haaland starts, but no Foden

Everything he touches at the moment! ? Erling Haaland has already found the back of the net for Man City ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/NONImSh7tj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 5, 2022

The assist came from full-back Joao Cancelo but all the credit will rightfully go to Haaland, who was lightning quick to react.