(Video) Jude Bellingham dances past Sevilla defence before slick finish

Borussia Dortmund are rampant against Sevilla during Wednesday night’s Champions League game.

The Black and Yellows came into tonight’s game in a tightly contested Group G but following goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham and most recently Karim Adeyemi, as things stand, the Bundesliga giants now sit second narrowly behind Manchester City who are top on nine points.

Even though he played a huge part in his side’s first goal, midfielder Jude Bellingham managed to get on the scoresheet himself after dancing his way through Sevilla’s defence before poking the ball beyond goalkeeper Bono, before Adeyemi added a third soon after.

Pictures via BeIN Sports