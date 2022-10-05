Video: Julian Alvarez scores first Champions League goal after brilliant Grealish run

Manchester City
Manchester City were comfortable winners in the Champions League tonight beating Copenhagen 5-0 at the Etihad.

The story of the night will be, of course, Erling Haaland scoring two more goals but it was another striker that got off the mark in the Champions League.

Julian Alvarez scored Man City’s fifth goal on the night after finishing off a lovely move from the home side.

Jack Grealish went on a brilliant run with the ball before passing it out wide to Mahrez. The winger then found the Argentine in the box to open his European account.

