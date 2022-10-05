Video: Messi starts and finishes magnificent goal as PSG lead Benfica

PSG’s Lionel Messi is back to his very best this season and has continued his superb start to the season tonight in the Champions League against Benfica.

Many believe this could be the year that PSG eventually win their first Champions League title as their star-studded front three are all in imperious form and that has continued again tonight in Lisbon.

Messi started off a move which involved all of the forward superstars before the Barcelona legend whipped a beautiful shot into the Benfica net.

LEO MESSI STARTS IT AND FINISHES IT. ? He has scored against 40 teams in the #UCL. ? pic.twitter.com/IPKhzyFuec — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 5, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports