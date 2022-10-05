Video: Sensational pass from Bellingham leads to stunning goal for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead in Seville thanks to a stunning goal from Raphael Guerreiro.

This game is a crucial one in Group G of the Champions League as one of them are likely to finish second in the group behind Manchester City.

It is the German side, however, that have got off to the best start scoring after just six minutes.

The goal came after a sensational pass from Jude Bellingham found Guerreiro on the left before the left-back hit a stunning strike to make it 1-0.

Footage courtesy of CBS Sports and Eleven 

