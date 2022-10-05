(Video) Wesley Fofana opens Chelsea account with important UCL goal vs AC Milan

Chelsea have taken an early lead against Wednesday night’s Champions League opponents AC Milan.

After failing to win either of their first two group games, the Blues, led by new manager Graham Potter, are desperate for a win in order to salvage their European hopes.

Although AC Milan pose a huge threat, Potter will be delighted after summer signing Wesley Fofana latched onto a loose ball inside his opponent’s area and guided it beyond goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu. The Frenchman’s goal is the first of his Chelsea career.

MORE: Graham Potter explains Chelsea team selection for AC Milan clash

Wesley Fofana’s first goal for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/XBRJeVnNvy — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 5, 2022

Pictures via BeIN Sports

As things stand, Chelsea have leapfrogged AC Milan and moved from rock-bottom into second place in Group E.