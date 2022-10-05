Video: Virgil van Dijk sends message to Gareth Southgate regarding Liverpool star

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Virgil van Dijk has sent a message to Gareth Southgate in a recent interview discussing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has come under heavy criticism so far this season, with Southgate even leaving him out of the England squad to face Germany last month.

Naturally, his teammates have spoken out to praise the defender, with Van Dijk sending a message to Southgate in the videoin below.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid join Chelsea in pursuit of Inter Milan star
Man Utd star left manager and team-mate frustrated after ignoring important tactical instruction vs City
Ten Hag doesn’t seem to “trust” Manchester United summer signing, says pundit

It’s going to be an interesting few weeks leading up to the World Cup, with many players fighting for a small amount of places.

More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.