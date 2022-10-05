Virgil van Dijk has sent a message to Gareth Southgate in a recent interview discussing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold has come under heavy criticism so far this season, with Southgate even leaving him out of the England squad to face Germany last month.

Naturally, his teammates have spoken out to praise the defender, with Van Dijk sending a message to Southgate in the videoin below.

? "He's one of the best right-backs of the country. He doesn't make the squad? That's on Southgate." Virgil van Dijk believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting back to the form that everyone is used to pic.twitter.com/Q4j7It3hVv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2022

It’s going to be an interesting few weeks leading up to the World Cup, with many players fighting for a small amount of places.