Surprise player spotted training with West Ham ahead of Anderlecht clash

West Ham youngster Levi Laing was a surprising name spotted in first-team training ahead of the Hammers’ upcoming game against Anderlecht.

It could be that David Moyes is about to give Laing a chance in the senior side, as he praised the way the defender dealt with Said Benrahma in a training drill.

Laing signed his first professional contract with West Ham just over a year ago, and now seems to be on the verge of a first-team debut for the east London club.

West Ham have a proud record of promoting young players, with Declan Rice their latest success story after previously seeing former academy players such as Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole make it big in the Premier League and with England.

