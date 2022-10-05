‘It’s time’ – Darren Bent says Moyes should drop key West Ham player

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has made a big call, stating that it’s time for West Ham manager David Moyes to drop one of his big-name players.

Hammers front-man Michail Antonio has not been at his best this season and arguably no longer deserves to be getting that starting place in the team ahead of promising summer signing Gianluca Scamacca.

Bent has talked up Scamacca’s qualities and called on him to get the nod over Antonio from now on.

“He’s someone to be fair who has impressed me since he’s been there,” Bent said of Scamacca. “I know he’s played a lot of games in the Europa Conference, but when called upon he has scored goals.

“That finish at the weekend, outside of his boot, I know it took a slight nick of the defender’s head, but I think he’s somebody now that needs to be given a run of games, do you know what I mean?

“He definitely needs to be given a run of games. He scored a lot of goals last season for Sassuolo and I think he’ll be looking to get himself into the team.

“We know Antonio is their first pick but I think it’s time now to give Scamacca a go and I think he’ll score goals.”