Video: Fabio Vieira makes it 3-0 to Arsenal but all credit to Gabriel Jesus after amazing assist

Arsenal have taken a 3-0 lead in their Europa League game against Glimt this evening, with Fabio Vieira putting the game to bed with an easy finish.

Watch a video of the goal below, with Vieira having an easy job of sticking the ball into the back of the net after a lovely bit of play by Gabriel Jesus to set him up…

Unreal from Gabriel Jesus… ??? The Brazilian dances through to set up Fábio Vieira who puts Arsenal 3-0 up at the Emirates ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/QCqiV4EprS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2022

Gabriel Jesus with a miraculous dribbling effort and he feeds Fabio Vieira. ?? pic.twitter.com/cCNGakrRVs — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Jesus and Vieira both moved to the Emirates Stadium this summer, and Gunners fans will be delighted to see them combining like this and having such a positive impact.

Arsenal scored through Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding to go 2-0 up earlier in the game.