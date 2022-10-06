Video: Fabio Vieira makes it 3-0 to Arsenal but all credit to Gabriel Jesus after amazing assist

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken a 3-0 lead in their Europa League game against Glimt this evening, with Fabio Vieira putting the game to bed with an easy finish.

Watch a video of the goal below, with Vieira having an easy job of sticking the ball into the back of the net after a lovely bit of play by Gabriel Jesus to set him up…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Jesus and Vieira both moved to the Emirates Stadium this summer, and Gunners fans will be delighted to see them combining like this and having such a positive impact.

More Stories / Latest News
Antonio Conte not happy with one aspect of Tottenham summer signing
Video: Lucas Paqueta pulls off insane control, West Ham team-mate absolutely loves it
Video: Rob Holding makes it 2-0 to Arsenal after quality assist by Fabio Vieira

Arsenal scored through Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding to go 2-0 up earlier in the game.

More Stories Fabio Vieira Gabriel Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.