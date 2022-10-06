Video: Gabriel Jesus basically admits Arsenal fans are better than Man City fans

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has basically admitted the support he feels from Gunners fans is a bit more special than what he had from the fans at Manchester City.

The Brazil international swapped the Etihad Stadium for the Emirates Stadium this summer, and has made a great start with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand in the video clip below, it’s clear how happy he is with life at Arsenal as he praised the love he’s feeling from the Emirates crowd…

"In the first days when I signed here I went to a Brazilian restaurant, and a lot of Arsenal fans came to say welcome to the club." ? @gabrieljesus9 opens up to @rioferdy5 about the special bond he's already made with the Arsenal fanbase ?#RioMeets pic.twitter.com/e5sWtWn64E — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2022

Jesus had a successful career at City, but it seems he clearly feels like he’s part of something a bit more special at an historic club like Arsenal.