Arsenal achieve impressive record for only the third time in their entire history

Arsenal have won nine out of their first ten games of the season for only the third time in the club’s entire history.

The Gunners have been absolutely superb so far this term, with Mikel Arteta’s side losing only once so far, in a 3-1 defeat away to Manchester United.

Apart from that, Arsenal really look to have gone up a level, and currently sit top of the Premier League table, ahead even of this Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City side.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled to see this progress being made by Arteta’s side, who have already made a better start to the season than the Invincibles of 2003/04 managed, as shown in the tweet below by Opta…

9/10 – Arsenal have won as many as nine of their opening 10 games to a season in all competitions for just a third time in the club’s history, also doing so in 1903-04 and in 2007-08 (both nine wins). Optimism. pic.twitter.com/znxQOiLPQA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2022

The only other times Arsenal have done this well this early on in the campaign were in 1903/04 and 2007/08, when they also won nine games by this point.

Of course, it won’t mean anything unless they can keep it going and pick up silverware or qualify for the Champions League, but the signs are certainly very promising for this ever-improving side.