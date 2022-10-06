“Going to the next level” – Arsenal star earns rave reviews from pundits

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise onto young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli as he says he looks like a player who’s taken his game up a level.

The 21-year-old joined Arsenal as a teenager and a relative unknown back in 2019, and has now put some injury problems behind him to become an increasingly important player for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

Ex-Gunner Keown is clearly a big fan of Martinelli, as is former Chelsea and West Ham star Joe Cole, who said he instantly fell in love with the South American’s style of play.

Watch the video clip below as the pundits rave about Martinelli, with Cole paying him the big compliment of comparing him to Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez…

Arsenal clearly have a huge talent on their hands here, and it will be exciting to see how he continues to develop.

For now, it looks like he’s in very good hands with Arteta, who has made major improvements to this Arsenal squad since he took over.

