Arsenal plotting January move for forward with seven goals so far this season

Arsenal are plotting a January move for FC Porto forward Mehdi Taremi.

Teremi has managed seven goals and six assists in just 11 games this season for Porto. The 30-year-old is likely to be going to the World Cup with Iran in November, where he could impress the clubs who are showing an interest in him.

One of those clubs, according to A Bola (via TEAMtalk), is Arsenal, with the report claiming that they could make a move for him in January. Arsenal do fear that a successful World Cup could attract more interest in the striker.

Clubs in England were considering making a move for Taremi during the summer transfer window, but he was advised to wait until after the World Cup.

Arsenal signing Taremi wouldn’t make too much sense. They currently have Gabriel Jesus with Eddie Nketiah as a backup option, to Taremi may not receive regular game time.

Also, Mikel Arteta’s transfer philosophy since joining Arsenal has been to target younger, up-and-coming players who he can develop and nurture, and with Taremi now 30 years old, he doesn’t really suit their recruitment policy.