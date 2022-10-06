Video: Gabriel Jesus’ assist for Fabio Vieira looks even better from the stands

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus really gave the Emirates Stadium crowd a show tonight with his sublime assist for the Fabio Vieira goal against Glimt in the Europa League.

The Gunners won 3-0 thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding, and a third from Vieira, which was set up by a wonderful piece of skill by Jesus from the left-hand side.

This fan got a brilliant angle of it as well…

Arsenal have been superb this season and they continued their impressive start with another victory tonight, making it only the third time ever that they’ve won nine of their opening ten games of a season.