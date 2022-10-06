Chelsea injury news: Graham Potter’s fears confirmed as Wesley Fofana set for lengthy spell out

There’s some bad Chelsea injury news emerging this evening as it seems Wesley Fofana’s injury is indeed pretty serious and looks set to keep him side-lined for the next four weeks.

The Blues signed Fofana from Leicester City in the summer after he had impressed a great deal in his time at the King Power Stadium, though it’s fair to say he also had his injury troubles at the Foxes as well.

Now it seems Fofana is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines, as L’Equipe claim he has been assessed by doctors and told to expect a return in around four weeks from a sprained knee.

This follows Chelsea manager Graham Potter commenting last night that it looked like a concerning injury, and it seems his fears have now been confirmed.

“That’s the one disappointing thing about the evening,” Potter said after the win over AC Milan, as quoted by the Guardian. “We need to scan tomorrow and fingers crossed. I wouldn’t want to speculate on it now. But we’re concerned and we just need to wait until tomorrow and get it scanned and hope for the best.

“These things happen. He’s a young guy, he’s a strong guy, we’ll help him and support him. At the moment there’s not too much to report. Fingers crossed and we’re hoping for the best.”

Chelsea fans will hope Fofana can make it back as soon as possible and make an impact in Potter’s defence this season, as his arrival during the summer was an important one.

The west London giants spent big money to bring him to Stamford Bridge to help replace departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Kalidou Koulibaly also joined Chelsea from Napoli, but Fofana arguably looks like the better signing, so it’s a blow to lose him for this long.