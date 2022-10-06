“He has no personality” – Legendary manager slams Chelsea star after “surprising” dip in form

Former England manager Fabio Capello has criticised the performances of Kalidou Koulibaly since he made the summer transfer window move from Napoli to Chelsea.

The Senegal international spent many years in Serie A, firmly establishing himself as one of Europe’s top centre-backs with a series of strong displays in the Italian top flight and in the Champions League.

Still, it’s been a bit of an underwhelming start from Koulibaly at Chelsea this season, and now managerial legend Capello has hit out at his lack of personality since he made the move to Stamford Bridge.

“At Chelsea he has no personality,” Capello told Sky Sports Italy, as quoted and translated by the Metro.

“When he has the ball at his feet he hesitates. He is not playing quickly, he does not do what he did at Napoli.

“At Napoli he commanded, he came forward, he made long passes, now he has the ball between his feet, he does not know who to pass it to and he always plays passes to someone only a few metres away.

“Actually, he is surprising me. I thought he had a great personality, and for Chelsea he would be really important and explode straight away. And yet, at this moment, this is not him.”

Koulibaly might end up recovering his form once he settles in fully, but even if he’s not quite been at his best so far this perhaps comes across as a bit harsh from Capello.

The Italian tactician is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches of the modern era after his success with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid, but it may be that he’s now exaggerating his opinions in order to gain more media attention in his role as a pundit.

Chelsea had to make changes in defence this summer, with Koulibaly joining alongside Wesley Fofana as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed on free transfers.