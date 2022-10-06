Chelsea star could leave next summer as contract talks stall

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could be leaving the club shortly as contract talks have stalled.

Kante’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season. If Chelsea don’t tie him down to a new deal, he is able to join a new club on a pre-contract agreement in January.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG are interested in the midfielder, and they are monitoring his contract situation.

However, the report claims that Kante is demanding a four-year contract, with Chelsea not willing to offer him this at this stage.

Chelsea have reportedly offered him a two-year deal, meaning contract talks have now stalled.

Losing Kante would be a big blow for Chelsea, but offering a four-year deal for a 31-year-old who is struggling with injuries at the moment wouldn’t be a smart idea.

For Chelsea, a two-year deal would make a lot more sense, so if Kante isn’t willing to budge on the current terms, there’s a good chance we could see him leave in the near future.