David Beckham has come under fire for his promotional work for the Qatar World Cup.

Beckham is one of the faces of the Qatar World Cup, helping to promote the tournament in November.

However, Dr Nas Mohamed has called out the former footballer in a personal letter obtained by The Independent.

“You are stamping out hope for the LGBT community in Qatar,” said Mohamed.

“You show up… take money and look the other way. Furthermore, you send a message that there is truly no chance for us to escape our current persecution and live freely,” added Mohamed.

Mohamed was the first openly gay man in Qatar.