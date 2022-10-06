Talks held: Man City have previously discussed major transfer deal for Premier League star

Manchester City have reportedly previously held talks with West Ham over a potential transfer deal for Declan Rice.

The England international is one of the most outstanding young midfield players in Europe at the moment, and will surely move to a bigger club at some point in the near future.

With so many clubs interested in him, however, it remains to be seen where Rice will end up, but a report from 90min suggests Man City could be in the mix as they’ve discussed him in the past.

For now, the report suggests Chelsea are the favourites to win the race for Rice’s signature, but City could definitely do with bringing in a top class defensive midfielder of this calibre.

Declan Rice to Manchester City?
Pep Guardiola arguably hasn’t replaced club legend Fernandinho in that role in front of the back four, and Rice could be ideal to give City a fresh option in that department, and allow the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri a bit more freedom.

Rice will surely want to win major silverware before too long, and a move to the Etihad Stadium seems like the best way for him to achieve that.

