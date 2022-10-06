Video: Nketiah scores for Arsenal after great play by Martinelli and Tierney

Eddie Nketiah has made it 1-0 to Arsenal against Glimt in their Europa League clash this evening.

The young forward was in the right place at the right time as he so often is, tapping home from close range after a fine effort by Kieran Tierney came back off the post.

It was also good play by Gabriel Martinelli in the build-up, as you’ll see in the video clip below…

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Nketiah isn’t always a guaranteed starter for Arsenal, but he never lets them down when he does get on the pitch.