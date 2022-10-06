England star in danger of missing the World Cup through injury

England international and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is in danger of missing the World Cup in November.

With a World Cup coming during the middle of the season, we’re likely to see many players struggling with injuries leading up to the tournament.

Usually, before a World Cup, players will have a month or two of rest in order to arrive at the World Cup fresh and injury-free.

Now, one player who could be set to miss out for England is Manchester City defender Walker. The speedy right-back suffered an injury for Manchester City in their latest Premier League game against rivals Manchester United.

“It’s something abdominal and he will be a while out. I don’t know [how long]. I cannot say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors,” said Pep Guardiola on Walker, as quoted by 90min.

The World Cup is just over a month away, and Gareth Southgate may not want to take a risk on Walker if he struggles for game time leading up to the tournament.

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don’t know right now,” added Guardiola.

The fact the Manchester City manager is unable to provide an update on Walker suggests it wasn’t a little knock, but hopefully there will be some good news in the coming weeks.