Manchester City are reportedly paying Erling Haaland absolutely astronomical wages which make him by some distance the highest paid player in the Premier League.

Haaland is said to be on a basic salary similar to the other players at Man City, but the bonuses he seems guaranteed to hit with his superb scoring figures takes him up to around £865,000 a week, according to Mail Plus.

The Norway international joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and some media pundits were surprised at the time that the Premier League champions were able to win the race for his signature against Europe’s elite.

Although City have been hugely successful under their current owners, they still lack the prestige of the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and others, but it seems the huge amounts they’re paying Haaland is paying off for them.

The 22-year-old has been on fire in front of goal since moving to the Etihad Stadium, scoring 19 goals in 12 games in all competitions so far.

City have made a huge investment here, but it’s clearly paying off for them as Haaland’s goals look set to take the club to a new level.