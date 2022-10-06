Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on AC Milan’s pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

According to Carlo Pellegatti, as quoted by Sport Witness, AC Milan were looking to bring in Chelsea defender Chalobah during the summer transfer window.

A move failed to materialise, but Calcio Mercato recently reported that Chelsea and AC Milan would discuss transfers following the conclusion of their Champions League fixture on Wednesday night.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on AC Milan’s pursuit of the Chelsea defender.

“AC Milan signed Malick Thiaw in the summer transfer window so they are no longer looking for a new centre-back in January. Despite rumours, there were no talks about Chalobah between Milan and Chelsea this week,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

With AC Milan signing a new defender recently, it seems unlikely that they will pursue Chalobah at this time. Even if they did, the young defender may opt against joining the club due to the competition they have.

However, Chalobah isn’t a regular at Chelsea, so he may consider leaving in the near future to pursue first-team football.

Chalobah has only started one Premier League game so far this season, but did come on as a substitute against AC Milan in the Champions League after Wesley Fofana suffered an injury.