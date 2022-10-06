Exclusive: Atletico Madrid star is in talks for a new deal amid Manchester United interest

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, with Manchester United reportedly interested.

A report from Jeunes Footeux claimed that Manchester United will make a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak next summer. With David De Gea set to be out of contract at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag will be looking for a new number one.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Atletico Madrid are working on tieing Oblak down to a new deal.

“Atletico Madrid have been working to extend Oblak’s contract for a long time now. During the summer transfer window, talks were very advanced so Atletico Madrid remain optimistic,” said Romano.

Atletico are looking to extend Oblak’s contract, as he’s considered a key player at the club, but things could change if any interested club firms up their interest.

However, Romano has confirmed that there’s been no concrete interest in the goalkeeper.

“We will see how contract talks go in the near future but for now, there is nothing advanced or concrete with other clubs,” added Romano.

Manchester United may still look to secure De Gea a new contract, but as it stands he will leave on a free transfer. There have been question marks surrounding De Gea’s ability to play out from the back, so Ten Hag may be looking for a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet.