Tottenham were willing to pay €65m for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez was linked with a move away from Inter Milan in recent years. The Italian club brought in Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window, but Martinez kept his place in the Inter side.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Tottenham and Atletico Madrid were interested in the striker, with the former willing to pay €65m to bring him to the Premier League.

“I’m told that the biggest proposals for Lautaro Martinez arrived in the summer of 2021. Tottenham and Atletico Madrid were interested, with Spurs prepared to offer more than €65m,” said Romano.

A move failed to materialise, and as it stands, Martinez is happy at Inter Milan.

“However, Martinez wanted to stay at Inter Milan and recently extended his contract with the club. For 2023, we will see. He’s still very happy at Inter Milan and the project at the club,” added Romano.

Despite recently signing a new deal, anything can happen in football, so it will be interesting to see if any club makes a move for Martinez in the near future.

Tottenham currently have Harry Kane as their number nine, but if the England international looks to move on in 2023, Tottenham may reignite their interest in Martinez.

Martinez has managed three goals and one assist in the league for Inter Milan so far this season.