Manchester City want to keep hold of Ilkay Gundogan amid interest from Barcelona.

Gundogan has played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success in recent years. Not necessarily the first name on the team sheet, but the German is always a reliable player for Pep Guardiola.

With Kalvin Phillips and Rodri out injured, Gundogan has been utilised in a deeper midfield role, and certainly didn’t look out of place.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester City are looking to keep hold of Gundogan, but Barcelona have shown an interest in the midfielder.

“Manchester City want to keep Gundogan but the decision will lie with the player. Pep Guardiola loves the midfielder. Barcelona wanted to sign Gundogan in June but Manchester City wanted to keep him at the club. We will see how contract talks go in the near future but for now, there is nothing advanced or concrete with other clubs,” said Romano.

Gundogan is out of contract at the end of the season, so if he’s looking for a move away from Manchester City in the near future, the decision lies with him.

Barcelona have previously shown an interest, so they could make a move for Gundogan in January. The Spanish club will be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement, meaning they won’t have to pay a transfer fee for the midfielder.