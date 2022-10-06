Football coach suspended after multiple wild accusations

A college football coach has been suspended and is under investigation after multiple accusations.

According to Your Basin, Carla Tejas is under investigation after being reported by players.

Tejas reportedly asked players to pay her bail, injury opponents and many other things.

Tejas was arrested last month for DWI charges, leading to her asking her players to pay her bail.

Tejas would also kiss and have physical interactions with male members of staff at the University she worked at in front of her players.