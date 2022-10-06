PSV winger Cody Gakpo has scored a lovely goal tonight as he continues his fine form so far this season.

The highly-rated young Dutchman now has a impressive record of 11 goals and 9 assists in just 15 games so far this season, and you can see his latest effort below…

Make that 20 goal involvements (11 goals, 9 assists) for Cody Gakpo in only 15 games so far this season for PSV. ? Starboy. ? pic.twitter.com/GqNsn8so0P — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 2

As recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Gakpo could be one to watch in January as Man Utd and Leeds have shown an interest in him.

The Red Devils haven’t made the best start to the season, so would surely benefit from adding this top young talent to their list of attackers.