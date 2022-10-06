Video: Man United transfer target makes it 20 goal involvements in 15 games this season with lovely strike

PSV winger Cody Gakpo has scored a lovely goal tonight as he continues his fine form so far this season.

The highly-rated young Dutchman now has a impressive record of 11 goals and 9 assists in just 15 games so far this season, and you can see his latest effort below…

As recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Gakpo could be one to watch in January as Man Utd and Leeds have shown an interest in him.

The Red Devils haven’t made the best start to the season, so would surely benefit from adding this top young talent to their list of attackers.

