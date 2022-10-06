England dealt another injury blow ahead of World Cup but Man United star might just make it back

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

England could be facing another major injury blow ahead of the World Cup with the news that Manchester City defender Kyle Walker now doubtful for the competition after undergoing groin surgery.

Walker has been a key player for Man City and England in recent years and is surely the kind of experienced and versatile player Gareth Southgate would want on the plane for Qatar this winter.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Walker is now looking doubtful for the World Cup, though the report adds that Manchester United defender Harry Maguire looks set to return in two weeks, so might just make it back in time.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gabriel Jesus’ assist for Fabio Vieira looks even better from the stands
Arsenal achieve impressive record for only the third time in their entire history
Club chief confirms internal talks over Cristiano Ronaldo transfer before they “quickly wrote him off”

Although Maguire hasn’t been at his best for United for a while now, he’s done well for England at major tournaments, proving one of their best performers as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and the final of Euro 2020.

Maguire will surely be in Southgate’s plans if he is fit enough, but the manager might do well to start looking at alternatives now following the news about Walker.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Gareth Southgate Harry Maguire Kyle Walker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.