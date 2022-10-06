BBC journalist Adam Pope believes Joe Gelhardt may well have to head out on loan in the January transfer window.

The talented 20-year-old has long looked a big prospect at Elland Road, leading pundit Jamie Carragher to describe him as “special” in the recent past.

Pope now expects, however, that Gelhardt will surely have to move on loan if he is to get the playing time he needs.

Jesse Marsch has continued to overlook the young forward this season, and it surely makes sense for all parties if he gets a temporary move away.

Pope said: “Where does it [Gnonto’s arrival] leave Gelhardt at the minute?

“Because he’s either [on the] bench – he obviously started at Brentford and it didn’t turn out great for him that day – but while others are scoring loads in the 21s like your [Mateo] Josephs, your Perkinses, Gnonto’s like the name at the moment.

“Where’s it leaving him? If it continues like this, would it lead towards him maybe going out on loan in January or something? I’m sure they don’t want to lose him at any point.”