Pundit Paul Robinson believes Leeds United will wait to sign Ryan Kent on a free transfer next summer.

Rangers winger could be available on a cut-price deal in January but Leeds are adamant to sign him for nothing.

The Yorkshire club has been closely following Kent’s performances and Orta is reported to be a big fan of the 25-year-old.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “Leeds have looked at Kent for a long time.

“He was a player who was wanted by the previous regime under Bielsa and he’s obviously someone they’ve tracked closely in the last two seasons.

“It’s obvious he’s now going to leave Rangers coming into the last six to eight months of his contract but I wouldn’t be in favour of paying money for him now when his contract expires next year.

“He’ll be a very good addition to the Leeds squad if you look at it now but he’s not a player who needs to come in during January.

“The club don’t need to spend any type of money for him and they should compete for his signature at the end of the season.

“I’m sure there will be other clubs looking at him but any price-tag Rangers will put on him will people off because he’s going into the last six months of his contract.

“It’ll have to be a really good deal for a team to take him in January but it’s quite clear his time at Rangers is coming to an end and there’ll be no shortage of takers for him.

“He’s a top player.” – said Robinson.