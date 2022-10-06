Insider says Leeds midfielder would prefer leaving in January

Conor McGilligan has suggested that Leeds United youngster Sam Greenwood might be going out on loan to the Championship this winter. 

The 20-year-old is a promising young talent at Elland Road, but it looks like potentially a long way into a regular place in Jesse Marsch’s first XI.

YouTuber McGilligan has now weighed in on Greenwood’s future, suggesting everything points towards a January loan.

He explained: “I reckon if you offered Sam Greenwood a Championship move and said, ‘look, you’re going to be playing 90 minutes week-in, week-out’ – as Leeds did with someone like Cody Drameh, as Leeds have done with Charlie Cresswell – I think that is something that Sam Greenwood would prefer.

“And I think there’s going to be movement there, potentially in January.”

It remains to be seen who might come in for Greenwood this January, but plenty of Championship clubs would surely be tempted by him if he’s available.

