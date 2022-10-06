Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has delayed discussing contract negotiations until January.

Keita is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The Liverpool midfielder has struggled with injuries so far this season, but he’s still a key player under Jurgen Klopp.

With his contract set to expire, Liverpool will be hoping to tie him down to a new deal to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Now, journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below has confirmed that Keita has delayed discussing a new contract until January.

Keita may be delaying signing a new deal in order to see what offers he receives in January. If a player only has six months left on their deal in January, clubs from Europe are able to sign them on a pre-contract agreement.

This means Keita can sign for a new club in January for free and join them when his Liverpool contract ends.

Understandably, Liverpool will be hoping to sort his new deal before he receives offers from interested clubs, so Keita isn’t tempted by a move away.