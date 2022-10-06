Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has earned big praise from former Red Devils midfielder Owen Hargreaves after the way he changed the game when he came off the bench in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Rashford was initially named on the bench by Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, but he scored twice when he was brought on for the second half, helping his club to a 3-2 victory away to Omonia Nicosia.

The Cypriot minnows gave United a bit of a scare in the first half as they look a 1-0 lead, though Rashford didn’t take long to level things up, and he later got United’s third after Anthony Martial had also scored.

Hargreaves was full of praise for the way Rashford looked when he came on, with the England international certainly looking back to his best after a bit of a dip in form at Old Trafford last season.

“I thought Rashford looked fantastic when he came on. He looked sharp, he looked quick and explosive. He was by far the best player on the pitch when he came on,” Hargreaves said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Defensively, clearly United still have work to do but they created lots of chances and [Cristiano] Ronaldo should have had a couple really.”