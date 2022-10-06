Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be offered a January transfer window escape from the club as Turkish giants Galatasaray apparently show an interest in him.

A report from Turkish outlet Fotomac claims Galatasaray are ready to go all out for Ronaldo in the middle of the season and rescue the Portugal international from his difficult situation at Old Trafford.

Despite being a legendary figure in Man Utd’s history and in football as a whole, Ronaldo has found playing time hard to come by so far this season, with the 37-year-old having to make do with a place on the bench in most games.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has publicly admitted that Ronaldo is not happy when he doesn’t get to play, so it could be that there will be the chance for him to move on and play more often with a new club this winter.

Ronaldo surely still has plenty to offer, even if he’s perhaps not quite up to playing week in, week out in the Premier League anymore at this stage in his career.

United fans will likely have mixed feelings about this, with some likely to be backing Ten Hag as he looks to build a new project rather than rely on big names.

It could also backfire, however, if Ronaldo leaves and only goes to show just how much he’s still able to put in world class performances and provide the goals this United side could do with right now.