Video: Tyrrell Malacia error gifts Omonia Nicosia the lead against Manchester United

Manchester United have fallen behind to Omonia Nicosia after a terrible error by young left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Watch below as the Dutchman takes far too long on the ball and ends up losing it, leaving the entire Man Utd defence exposed…

Omonio Nicosia take the lead against United in the #UEL ?pic.twitter.com/ZyoM8TmHMo — Football Cvlture (@FootballCVLTURE) October 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Malacia has looked a promising young talent in his relatively short career so far, but it may be time for Erik ten Hag to take him out of the limelight a bit.

Luke Shaw is a solid option and has more experience, so it’s hard to understand why Ten Hag has overlooked him so much this season.