Video: Anthony Martial puts Man Utd in front as Erik ten Hag’s subs make the difference

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Anthony Martial has come off the bench to score for Manchester United, who have turned tonight’s game against Omonia Nicosia around.

The Frenchman has shone in limited appearances under Erik ten Hag, and has once again been decisive for Man Utd in this tricky Europa League contest…

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Marcus Rashford brings Man United level with superb finish
Callum Wilson admits he would’ve enjoyed playing for West Ham United
Newcastle eyeing ‘extraordinary’ signing for January transfer window

Omonia took the lead in the first half, but Erik ten Hag’s substitutions have made the difference, with Martial now following fellow sub Marcus Rashford in scoring this evening.

More Stories Anthony Martial Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.