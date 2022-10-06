Video: Anthony Martial puts Man Utd in front as Erik ten Hag’s subs make the difference

Anthony Martial has come off the bench to score for Manchester United, who have turned tonight’s game against Omonia Nicosia around.

The Frenchman has shone in limited appearances under Erik ten Hag, and has once again been decisive for Man Utd in this tricky Europa League contest…

Antony Martial gives United the lead seconds after coming on from the bench??. #OMOMUN #UEL ?pic.twitter.com/2JFsajCieG — Football Cvlture (@FootballCVLTURE) October 6, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD

Omonia took the lead in the first half, but Erik ten Hag’s substitutions have made the difference, with Martial now following fellow sub Marcus Rashford in scoring this evening.