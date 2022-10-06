Paul Scholes is worried Man United summer signing is “a bit of a one-trick pony”

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits he’s worried that summer signing Antony is proving to be a bit of a one-trick pony so far.

The Brazil international showed himself to be an exciting young talent during his time at Ajax before sealing a big-money move to Old Trafford this summer.

Antony made a great start with a goal on his debut against Arsenal, while he also netted a superb long-range striker at the weekend despite being on the losing side against Manchester City.

Scholes is somewhat unconvinced by Antony at the moment, however, suggesting the 22-year-old looks like he’s a bit one-dimensional.

“Antony on the other side as well, he doesn’t run in behind. He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony,” Scholes said, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s always cutting inside and either passing back to the full-back or having a shot. You’re thinking he needs to develop a little bit. It’s still early days for him, we know that.”

Of course, it’s far too early to be writing Antony off, with the young winger still settling in in a new club and a new league, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still improve.

Scholes knows what it takes to be a great player for Man Utd, and it’s interesting that he’s picked up on this trait of Antony quite early on.