Newcastle United are reportedly now in pole position to get a deal done for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay when the transfer window re-opens.

The Netherlands international was a target for the Magpies during the summer, and reports claim he was close to joining before the club focused on signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad instead.

Now, however, a deal for Depay is back on, with the former Lyon and Manchester United man looking increasingly likely to make the move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle could do with bolstering their forward line, with depth still needed behind Isak up top.

The 28-year-old is not currently playing regularly for Barcelona, and it’s highly likely they’ll let him leave for the right price.

