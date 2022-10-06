Newcastle United’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson has identified an intriguing target as they begin to make preparations for the January transfer window.

Sven Botman and Alexander Isak among others arrived during the summer, but there were several instances where Newcastle fell short.

While there was a late push for a center midfielder, Howe also spent the entire summer seeking a winger.

While Youri Tielemans has also been mentioned, James Maddison is currently the subject of intense speculation over a transfer to St James’ Park.

The club intends to address it’s lack of depth in the upcoming transfer windows, according to the Athletic.

According to the report, they have been informed that one player who Nickson and Newcastle plan to seek is “extraordinary.” Unfortunately, no names are mentioned at this time.

However, it appears that it will be a new name that has not yet been associated by the media. That eliminates Maddison.