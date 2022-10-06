Newcastle are planning to offer Kieran Tripper a new contract, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 32-year-old has been pivotal to helping Newcastle fight relegation last season and has already become the leader in the locker room at Tyneside club.

The Magpies are keen to keep Trippier long-term and have already prepared a package for England international.

Bailey said: “He set that path to St James’, saying come on, let’s get this going. The fans love him, and he’s played very well to be fair to him – he’s gone in there, he’s led by example. Again, another player who’ll be going to the World Cup, I believe.

“From what I’m told, they are considering a new deal for him. His current deal is [until] 2024 so it’s about right. He’s in his 30s now but another two years for him, I think, fits in nicely with what they’re planning because they won’t be moving on from Trippier anytime soon. He’s a very fit lad up and down that flank, and I think he’s still a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans going forward.” – finished Bailey for Talking Transfers podcast.