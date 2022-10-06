Arsenal & Tottenham tipped as most likely destinations as Chelsea star to be cleared for transfer away

Arsenal and Tottenham could reportedly be in contention to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as he looks set to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The experienced France international is a Blues legend, but he’s had issues with injuries in recent times and will be out of contract in summer 2023.

It seems Chelsea will allow Kante to leave, but he’s keen to stay in London, meaning Arsenal and Spurs look like potential destinations for him next season, according to Foot Mercato.

It will be interesting to see if these clubs pounce for Kante as a free agent, as they may feel he’s no longer at his peak, so not worthwhile.

But at the same time, if the 31-year-old can arrive for free, it might convince those clubs to take a gamble on him, as he’s been such a world class defensive midfielder in a memorable career in the Premier League.

Arsenal would surely do well to sign Kante as cover for Thomas Partey, while Spurs manager Antonio Conte might be keen on a reunion with the player who played some of his best football under the Italian tactician when he was in charge of Chelsea.

