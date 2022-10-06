Video: Marcus Rashford brings Man United level with superb finish

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has equalised in tonight’s Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia.
The Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down and facing a bit of an upset after the Cypriot minnows shocked them in the first half, but Rashford has done well to find the corner with this well-taken strike…
Marcus Rashford equalises for United ?? ?pic.twitter.com/i0eMNwgSQm
— Football Cvlture (@FootballCVLTURE) October 6, 2022
Pictures courtesy of Adnan HD
Rashford is having a fine season for Man Utd and he’s shown his importance to Erik ten Hag’s side again tonight.
The England international now has four goals for the season, with the 24-year-old showing real improvement under Erik ten Hag.