Real Madrid are set to rival Manchester United in pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. 

AS reported during the summer transfer window that Manchester United had a bid rejected for Atletico Madrid striker Felix.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career, Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a forward in the upcoming transfer windows.

However, if Manchester United do reignite their interest in Felix, they will now face some stiff competition.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are considering making a move for the Portuguese international.

With Karim Benzema also into the last few years of playing at the top level, Real Madrid are in need of a long-term option up front.

Felix is of course currently playing in the same city as Real Madrid, so it should be an easy move for the forward.

For this reason, a move to Real Madrid may make more sense than Manchester United, but if Felix is looking for a new challenge abroad, then the Premier League could be the best league for him to really test himself.

