Revealed: Fabrizio Romano explains Casemiro’s lack of game time at Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has explained Casemiro’s lack of game time at Manchester United.

Casemiro is yet to start a game for Manchester United so far in the Premier League this season. The Brazilian was brought to the club to solve United’s midfield issues, but Erik ten Hag has opted to choose Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay in a midfield two at times.

Some fans have questioned whether Ten Hag genuinely wanted Casemiro, due to his lack of game time, and Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the Dutch manager did approve the signing of Casemiro.

“Erik ten Hag approved the Casemiro signing from Real Madrid. The decision was made between Ten Hag and the Manchester United board,” said Romano.

Adapting to the Premier League is never easy, and Ten Hag would have understood that Casemiro might not have been able to come straight into the Manchester United side.

“Casemiro is getting used to a new system and tactical idea, playing in a new country. This is why he hasn’t played too much since joining the club,” explained Romano.

The demands of Ten Hag in comparison to a lot of managers are high. With McTominay and Eriksen performing well so far this season, allowing Casemiro to have more time to understand Ten Hag’s tactics in training, with the odd substitute performance and Europa League start is the route Ten Hag has chosen to go down.