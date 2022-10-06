‘Ridiculous’ – Alan Brazil & Ally McCoist blast West Ham player live on air after what he said.

Rice recently raised concerns over fixture congestion in the 2022/2023 season, brandishing the number of games as “obscene” in the World Cup build-up, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Now, talkSPORT presenters Brazil and McCoist have hit back at the West Ham midfielder, as seen in the video below.

? Brazil: “What about Rice complaining?” ? Ally: “Too many games? Declan, come on. You’ve just got to get on with it!” ??????? Ally: “You’ve got a World Cup to look forward to! Moyes will give you a day off.” Ally McCoist says #WHUFC’s Rice needs to get on with it & not complain. pic.twitter.com/4MLS1pxdRH — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 6, 2022

Due to the World Cup being in the middle of the season, Rice certainly has a point with the worries over fixture congestion.