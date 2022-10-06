Antonio Conte not happy with one aspect of Tottenham summer signing

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly not using summer signing Yves Bissouma because he does not believe he’s currently disciplined enough when it comes to following his tactical instructions.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, which suggests Bissouma is struggling to adjust to the new expectations of him at Spurs, having played with more freedom during his time at previous club Brighton.

The Mali international looked hugely impressive during his time as a Brighton player, but it’s not quite happened for him yet at Tottenham, and it seems Football Insider has some insight into why he’s out of favour with Conte.

Yves Bissouma has not been a regular starter for Antonio Conte
The Italian tactician is known for being very demanding of his players, and the report states that he won’t be prepared to put Bissouma into his starting line up until he’s better at following his tactics more closely.

It will be interesting to see how long Bissouma puts up with this, or if he’ll feel he could do well to leave Tottenham for another club where he might be trusted to express himself a bit more.

  1. Not impressed with Bissoume so I understand why Conte does not pick him
    One question is who is creative midfielder as I notice no one is creative midfielder in Spurs squad that is why Spurs dis not play attacking enough as it is clear that Hojejerb and Bencour are defence midfielder not creative so Spurs misses creative midfielder

